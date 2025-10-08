Detroit Tigers host Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 4. Here's what to know for the game.

It's do or die for the Detroit Tigers as they host the Seattle Mariners in Game 4 of an American League Division Series.

Cal Raleigh, Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford all homered in Seattle's 8-4 win Tuesday in Game 3. The Tigers were held to just one run through the first eight innings.

Detroit needs a win Wednesday to force a fifth and deciding game in the best-of-five series. If the Tigers pull out a win, they're back in Seattle for Game 5 on Friday.

Tigers fans are encouraged to wear orange for Game 4 at Comerica Park.

Here's what to know about Wednesday's ALDS Game 4.

When is the Tigers vs. Mariners game?

First pitch for Wednesday's ALDS Game 4 from Comerica Park is scheduled for 3:08 p.m.

How to watch Tigers vs. Mariners ALDS Game 4

Fans who can't make it to Comerica Park can watch the game on FS1 or MLB.TV. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers?

Righthander Casey Mize will start on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old last pitched in Detroit's 6-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series, but was lifted after three innings and a 62-pitch workload. He held the Guardians to one run on one hit while striking out one.

For the season, Mize has recorded a 14-6 campaign, with a 3.87 ERA and a career-best 139 strikeouts over 149 innings.

Mize faced the Mariners twice in the regular season, opening the year by fanning six and allowing just one hit over 5 2/3 innings back on April 1. The Mariners roughed up Mize for six runs on six hits in just three innings in a 15-7 Tigers loss on July 12.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners?

Righthander Bryce Miller gets the call for the Seattle Mariners in Game 4.

Miller last pitched in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers back on Sept. 28, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out two in four innings of work.

For the year, Miller sports a 5.68 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 90.1 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old did not face the Tigers in the regular season.

What is the forecast for Tigers vs. Mariners ALDS Game 4?

Tigers fans won't have to worry about a rain delay on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine on tap for the block party and the game. Temperatures will feel more seasonal on Wednesday, so throw on a sweatshirt or a jacket as you head out. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s for the block party and low 60s during first pitch with a northerly wind of around 10 miles per hour. Expect sunshine and dry conditions to continue after the game, as temperatures will be around 60 degrees after the game.

Are tickets still available for Tigers vs. Mariners?

The Tigers' website has limited tickets available for ALDS Game 4.

Resale tickets are also available on SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.