Detroit Tigers fall to Seattle Mariners 8-4 in Game 3 of ALDS

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer, Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford had solo shots and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Division Series.

The Mariners are within a win of their first AL Championship Series since 2001. Their first chance to advance is on Wednesday afternoon in Game 4 at Comerica Park and if necessary, another opportunity awaits on Friday back in Seattle for a decisive Game 5.

Seattle's Logan Gilbert gave up one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking none over six innings.

Raleigh, who had a major league-high 60 homers during the regular season, hit a 391-foot, two-run homer to left-center in the ninth to make it 8-1.

The offensively challenged Tigers were limited to four hits and one run through eight innings before suddenly generating some offense in the ninth against Caleb Ferguson, who allowed three runs on three hits and a walk without getting an out.

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double and Andy Ibanez followed with an RBI single.

All-Star closer Andres Munoz entered with one on and no outs and ended Detroit's comeback hopes with a flyout and game-ending double play.

Detroit's Jack Flaherty lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.

Seattle scored two runs in the third after starting the inning with three hits and a walk.

Victor Robles led off with a double and scored on an error, which was credited to left fielder Riley Greene for an errant throw that could have been fielded on a bounce by catcher Dillon Dingler. Randy Arozarena's RBI single put the Mariners ahead 2-0.

Suarez sent a 422-foot shot to left in the fourth to make it 3-0. Raleigh's two-out RBI single in the inning gave Seattle a four-run cushion.

The Tigers were hoping their first home game in two-plus weeks might make them more comfortable at the plate, but it didn't help and they lost an eighth straight at Comerica Park.

Detroit finally scored in the fifth on Kerry Carpenter's fielder's choice on what was potentially an inning-ending double play. Crawford's throw from second base pulled first baseman Josh Naylor off the bag and he didn't secure the ball in his glove, allowing Dingler to score.

Crawford's homer in the sixth restored Seattle's four-run lead.

The Tigers allowed the Mariners to score a second unearned run in the eighth inning after Carpenter dropped Victor Robles' fly in right field, allowing Luke Raley to advance to third and to score on Crawford's sacrifice fly.

Detroit RHP Casey Mize is expected to start Game 4 with an opportunity to extend the series.

"I look forward to that opportunity," he said. "I don't fear that."

Mariners manager Dan Wilson was expected to announce a probable starter for Wednesday after Game 3.

