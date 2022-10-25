Detroit Tigers hire Rob Metzler as vice president, assistant general manager

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers have named Rob Metzler as vice president, assistant general manager.

Metzler previously spent the last 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. In seven of those seasons, Metzler served as the team's Senior Director, Amateur Scouting.

"This is a tremendous opportunity and I'm excited to work with Scott and the rest of our baseball operations staff," Metzler said in a statement. "We're going to hit the ground running to ensure our processes of amateur scouting at both the domestic and international levels are the best they can possibly be, and search for the most comprehensive information possible to help inform our decision-making. I'd also like to thank the Tampa Bay Rays organization for an incredible 15 seasons, and I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished. The reason I'm here in Detroit is to bring that same energy, passion and innovative spirit, culminating with winning baseball on the field at Comerica Park for years to come."

Metzler played in a major role in drafting some of Tampa Bay's former top prospects, which included Shane McClanahan, Nathaniel Lowe, Joe Ryan and Taylor Walls.

"I hope all Tigers fans will join me in welcoming Rob and his family to our organization," said Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations. "I am thrilled to add an executive of Rob's caliber to lead our Amateur and International Scouting departments. Rob's track record of success with the Rays speaks for itself, and his innovative approach to talent acquisition will help us achieve one of our main goals: to acquire, develop and retain young talent in Detroit."

Prior to his time with the Rays organization, Metzler interned for the Boston Red Sox, Baseball Info Solutions and the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Baseball League.