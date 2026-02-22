Detroit animal advocacy nonprofit helps dog owner struggling with homelessness find housing

A local animal outreach group has helped a Detroit man and his dogs get off the streets and into a new home.

Andre Gee gave his dogs, Darla and Mimi, a treat inside their new apartment on Sunday.

"Those are my babies. They keep me alive, you know? Because when I'm down, you know, I mean, they make sure I'm not down, and, like, they take good care of me," Gee said.

Several months ago, Gee's partner of 18 years, Dustin, died.

"When that happened, I fell apart. I, like, sold my jeep and spent every dollar I had just to put him away properly. And from that point, I was kind of just broke," Gee said.

The family of three ended up living in a tent on the streets of Detroit. That's when he met Melanie Thomas and Chantal Rzewnicki, better known as The Karens.

"Andre is a great dog owner. He provided for the dogs when he didn't have anything, and that showed in the condition of the dogs," Thomas said. "We deal with a lot of owned pets that are in terrible condition. And from day one, Andre chose his dog over himself every single time, and he would still today."

When dangerous cold weather came to Southeast Michigan, The Karens raised money to put Gee, Darla and Mimi in a hotel.

"I can't even explain it, but there is, you just meet some people, and you just give your all because you know that they deserve it," Rzewnicki said.

Thanks to an outpouring of support from multiple local organizations, including Noah at Central, Gee moved into a unit a week ago.

"I think we both cried when he sent me the picture of his keys; he was so excited," Rzewnicki said.

Thomas and Rzewnicki were helping Gee unbox the supplies purchased by the community from his Amazon Wish List on Sunday.

"That's a blessing too, because I have no money for these things, you know. And I'm like, 'Whoa,' but I'm, I was grateful just for being here," Gee said. "When they came into my life, like they helped so much, like so much, and God bless them, God bless them."

The Karens are hoping for one more blessing.

"I know he's okay with the air mattress, but we're not. We would prefer him to have a nice, comfortable bed for him and the dogs to lay on," Rzewnicki said.

"Don't let that blessing pass you by. If someone's willing to help you, let them," Gee said.