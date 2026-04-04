3 Detroit teenagers charged in fatal shooting on city's west side

Three teenagers are accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old Detroit man on the city's west side Monday night, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

According to online court records, the three teens are each charged with one count each of first-degree premeditated murder, one is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, another is charged with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm and the third is charged with one count each of felony firearm and third-degree fleeing a police officer.

Two of the individuals charged are 18 years old and the other is 17 years old, court records say.

According to the prosecutor's office, officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 18400 block of Prest Street for the shooting. They found the vehicle of the man shot had crashed into a home on the 18400 block of Sussex Street. The man, identified by county officials as David Gary Martin, Jr., was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Prosecutors allege the three teens produced and fired handguns at Martin's vehicle near the intersection of Margareta Avenue and Prest Street. Martin lost control of his vehicle while attempting to leave the area, resulting in it crashing into the residence, according to the prosecutor's office.

A probable cause conference for all three individuals charged is scheduled for April 13, followed by a preliminary examination on April 20.