Detroit teen charged with assault in shooting at Henry Ford St. John Hospital

A 17-year-old Detroit boy has been charged in connection with a shooting last week at the Henry Ford St. John Hospital.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the teen was arraigned on one count of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and three counts of felony firearm.

The teen received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

A Henry Ford Health spokesperson said that on March 6, a security officer was investigating suspicious activities in the hospital parking lot in Grosse Pointe Woods when a person allegedly fired a gun at the officer. Prosecutors allege that the teen was attempting to break into cars when he was approached by the security officer.

Prosecutors say the officer fired back, striking the teen in the leg. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released.

The security officer was not hurt in the shooting.

The teen is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 18 and a preliminary exam on March 25.