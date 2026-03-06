Watch CBS News
Shooting under investigation in Grosse Pointe Woods

By Paula Wethington
Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Thursday night in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. 

The Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department is investigating the incident at St. John Medical Center, according to Michigan State Police. State troopers said they were called about 12:10 a.m. Friday to provide a K-9, evidence technicians and other investigative assistance on the call, and that "several suspects" were involved. 

Officers remained on scene at 7:30 a.m. Friday, state police said. 

Troopers referred further questions on the incident to Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department.

CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on line and on air as they are available. 

