A Detroit teen is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Robert Wilson inside a home on the city's west side, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged the teen, a 17-year-old male, with one count each of felony murder and felony firearm in the Nov. 21 shooting. He is being charged as an adult.

According to officials, the incident happened at a residence on the 8890 block of Patton Street. Prosecutors said Wilson was showing his mother's gun to the teen charged and others when the teen took the firearm and shot Wilson multiple times.

After the shooting, the teen charged left the home with the gun, according to prosecutors. He was taken into custody the day after the incident and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, the prosecutor's office said.

If convicted, the teen faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.