A 17-year-old was fatally shot in a Detroit home on Saturday, police say.

Detroit Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a home at the intersection of Joy Road and Patton Street at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in an incident that occurred inside the home, police say.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment before they were pronounced dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.