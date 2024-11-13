Watch CBS News
Detroit teen charged with killing 14-year-old boy, injuring own mother

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) — A 15-year-old Detroit boy is charged in connection with fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy and injuring his mother. 

Police say on the evening of Nov. 7, an argument between the two teens escalated when the 15-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired several times, striking the 14-year-old in the head, left arm, right hand and left thigh, as well as hitting his 32-year-old mother in the right arm. 

When officers arrived at the scene in the area of Seward Street and Second Avenue, they found the 14-year-old on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries on Nov. 11. The 32-year-old woman was privately taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The teen is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He is not being charged as an adult but has been adult designated, which means if convicted, a judge has the option of sentencing the teen as a juvenile or as an adult or a blended juvenile sentence, which prosecutors say allows for "the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. 

