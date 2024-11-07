Teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old in the head, injuring own mother in Detroit, police say

Third victim dies in studio shooting, Elissa Slotkin wins U.S. Senate race and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a 14-year-old in the head, injuring his own mother on Thursday in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Delaware Street. Police say the 14-year-old is in extreme critical condition. The mother was shot in the arm.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald says the shooting stemmed from an argument among a group of kids. Fitzgerald says a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old were exchanging words when a 13-year-old, who is related, attempted to break up the fight.

"The 8-year-old runs back to his house and grabs his 14-year-old family member along with his mother. When they get back to the area, there's the 13-year-old and 14-year-old kind of jawing back and forth," he said. "... There's a 16-year-old who comes along. Mom tries to stop him. He pulls out a gun and starts shooting."

The 16-year-old was arrested after he ran past one of DPD's undercover operations that was investigating a separate incident. Another person was arrested after he tried to pick up the gun and walk away with it.

Police say the 16-year-old and 13-year-old are cousins. It's unknown how the teen got ahold of the gun.

"Just the fact that he brought a gun to an argument between a 6- and 8-year-old and thought that was the right thing to do," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says the 16-year-old asked about his mother after he was arrested.