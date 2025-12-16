Detroit teen charged as an adult after fatal shooting on Sussex Street

Two people are facing charges in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a woman Dec. 10 in Detroit, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said.

Lorenzo Bernard Lancaster, 17, of Detroit, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Also in this case, Kavonta Maurice Plummer, 20, of Detroit, was charged with accessory after the fact, resisting and obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, the prosecutor said.

The shooting killed Cherish Hinson, 18, of Detroit, and injured a 22-year-old identified by authorities as a Detroit man. Detroit police officers were called about 2:47 p.m. Dec. 10 to the 15500 block of Sussex Street on a report of a shooting. When police and medics arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been struck with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hinson was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital. The man who was shot was also taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said the altercation started as a verbal dispute among the three males. Hinson was not involved in the dispute.

As the altercation escalated, authorities said, a handgun was fired. The suspects then ran off, but police were able to detain them.

Detroit Fire assisted police and medics at the scene.

Plummer was arraigned Monday in the 36th District Court in Detroit. A $100,000 personal bond was issued. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 23, the preliminary exam is set for Dec. 30, court records show.

Lancaster is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in the 36th District Court.