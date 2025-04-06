Detroit survivor walk fosters support and kinship for crime victims

Sunday marked the first day of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The goal is to raise awareness of victims' rights and to honor them.

The first-ever Survivor Walk on Sunday morning at Belle Isle acted as a was to kick off the event-filled week.

Survivor Nicole Marcel was one of the participants.

"I came to support the people who are still struggling and going through domestic violence, and to be a voice to speak for others who are too afraid to speak for themselves," Marcel said.

A blackeye and bruises are a small sample of the abuse Marcel endured from her son's father over a five-year period.

"He actually strangled me on video while my son recorded it when he was three years old," Marcel said.

Her abuser was able to negotiate a plea deal and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years of probation.

"It hurts to know that he gets to live his life the way he wants to, and a monster walks free," Marcel said.

The theme of this year's National Crime Victims' Rights Week is kinship.

"It goes to speak to the bond that the victim of a crime have, and those who are involved in the process. So it's a kinship, and we're all working together to bring them justice," Mechelle Donahoo, director of victims services with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said.

Partners of the walk say they're here to show survivors that they are not alone.

"You want to be able to say, 'hey, we're here with you. We're partnering with you. We see you, and we're here to support,'" Leslie Best, president of Alpha Gamma Lambda, Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, said.

Marcel says she wouldn't be here today without her supporters. She shares this message to victims of domestic violence.

"Please leave. I know it's hard, and I know that you're afraid, and I know you probably don't know where to turn to. There are tons of agencies," Marcel said.

She's also demonstrating to her children that it's crucial to stand up against domestic violence.

"I've shown my kids to stand up for themselves and that domestic violence is not okay, no matter the situation," Marcel said.

She is proof that people can survive and live a full life after abuse.

Another event called Know the Signs-Education, Awareness and Action is planned for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Henry Ford College.

There's also a community resource fair on Friday at noon at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center.