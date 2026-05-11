1 in custody after shopping carts set ablaze spark Detroit area supermarket fire

One person is in custody as authorities investigate a fire that was discovered Monday morning at a supermarket in Southwest Detroit.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division, which is a joint task force of the Detroit Police and Fire Departments, worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the case, the fire department said.

A fire was discovered May 11, 2026, at E&L Supermercado on West Vernor Highway in Detroit. CBS News Detroit

The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. at E&L Supermercado on West Vernor Highway near Calvary Street. The caller said there were shopping carts on fire outside the supermarket building. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was going up the front of the building.

The battalion chief on scene called for additional crews, but the fire was quickly knocked down, the department said. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

In the meantime, police obtained security video that led to identifying a suspect and arresting the person believed to be responsible for the incident.

"This is currently an open investigation between Detroit's Fire Investigation Division and ATF," the report said. "Today's arrest is an excellent example of great teamwork in action. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Southwest Detroit community as they support the team at E & L."