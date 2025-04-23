Solar neighborhood project transforming homes in Detroit

As the City of Detroit works toward achieving a full transition to clean and renewable energy by 2034, the first step toward reaching that goal is well underway.

About a year ago, Haley Henley says she started noticing major problems with her electricity in the home she's lived in for nearly 50 years.

"I was losing appliances, my small appliances. I would plug them into the wall, and then they would just stop working," said Henley.

After reaching out for help, she learned her home's wiring was in desperate need of an upgrade, potentially costing thousands of dollars.

"For the most part, for me, I didn't have it to spend," said Henley.

That's where the city's Neighborhood Solar Initiative comes in.

Department of Neighborhoods Director Erinn Harris says she and her team have spent the last two years heading into communities that have a large number of vacant or blighted properties to share their efforts to fight climate change and transition to clean energy.

"This program is to help the city become more greener and to have a greener footprint," said Harris.

Open patches of land, like the one at Lyford Avenue and Castle Street, will soon be home to solar panels that will help offset the community's rising electricity costs.

Harris says any homeowner who lives in the areas of the solar project could qualify for up to $15,000 in energy-efficient upgrades, like wiring, windows or a new roof.

"These were opportunities that maybe they couldn't either afford to do, and so they thought this is a great time for them to get these opportunities in their neighborhood," said Harris.

Henley says the grant allowed her to repair the fuses in her entire home, as well as get a new furnace and water heater.

"I was in tears; I was so happy. I'm just grateful. I'm thankful for everything that they did. If I had to do it over, I would," said Henley.

Harris says the city is currently working through the second phase of the project, with nearly 200 acres of land seeing improvements.