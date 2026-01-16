Here's why Detroit residents haven't seen a snowplow on their street yet

If you live on a residential street in Detroit, you might be wondering when a city plow will make a pass through to clear the snow.

The answer is: not unless a snow system brings 6 inches of snow or more to the city.

That's among the policies explained in the City of Detroit Snow Removal Policy, a plan that explains who is responsible for plowing and what happens in response to a snowstorm. In most snowfall cases, neighborhood streets won't be plowed at all.

The reason? About 80% of Detroit's snow events are in the 3-inch-or-less category, while neighborhood street plowing doesn't take effect until 6 inches or more. For example, Wednesday's snowstorm resulted in a snowfall of 2 to 4 inches in Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

City officials issued reminders on social media this week to let residents know what to expect.

Here's the rundown of the city's snow response plan:

Level 1 – 3 inches or less of snow. At 3 inches or less, Detroit Public Works crews will salt the major thoroughfares and salt the bike lanes. All assigned roads will be cleared for vehicles within 24 hours of the snow stopping. All assigned bike lanes will be salted within 36 hours of the snow stopping.

Level 2 – 3 to 6 inches of snow. Detroit Public Works crews will remove snow from the major throughfares through plowing and/or salting. Bike lanes will be plowed and salted "as needed." The highest priority roads will be cleared within 24 hours of the snow stopping. All major roads and bike lanes will be cleared within 48 to 72 hours of snow ending.

Level 3 – 6 inches of snow or more. Detroit Public Works will hire contractors to plow residential streets. A contractor has been assigned to each of the seven city council districts in the plan. The residential streets will be plowed at least 16 feet wide, within ½ inch to the ground. One example where this was invoked was in February 2022. In the meantime, the Department of Public Works will plow and salt the major throughfares, then move to the bike lanes.

Sidewalk snow removal

Regardless of how much snow has fallen, "business owners and residents are required to clear snow from their sidewalks."

Snow removal companies and property owners also are prohibited from placing the snow that was moved off their sites onto public streets and roads.

Snow Emergency for parking restrictions

As do several other cities in Southeast Michigan, Detroit has a Snow Emergency clause, during which the city can invoke temporary street parking restrictions.

But Detroit has designated its Snow Emergency option for "extreme weather" scenarios. It doesn't show up as part of the winter weather response plan until there is at least 6 inches of snow.

Roads and streets that are identified as snow emergency routes will have signs posted to alert area residents before the snow plow begins. Any Snow Emergency announcement will be posted online, on cable and to area news media.