Detroit shooting suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns himself in
(CBS DETROIT) - A man who escaped a barricaded situation after a fatal shooting has turned himself in, Detroit police said on Friday.
Police did not provide any further details on the arrest of 23-year-old Keyon Fields.
Authorities say Fields was wanted for a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit. Police say the shooting happened at a party at the home in a multi-family home.
Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting.
During the standoff, MSP flew a drone through the home and discovered Fields had escaped.
Authorities say he is on probation for carrying a canceled weapon and has a number of bench warrants out for his arrest.
