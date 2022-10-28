Detroit shooting suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns himself in

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who escaped a barricaded situation after a fatal shooting has turned himself in, Detroit police said on Friday.

Police did not provide any further details on the arrest of 23-year-old Keyon Fields.

🚨MAJOR ARREST: We have taken into custody Keyon Fields, the suspect in the double shooting and barricade situation in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa that left one victim dead. The suspect turned himself in to authorities. There are no further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/Y2aS5sLtNV — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) October 28, 2022

Authorities say Fields was wanted for a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit. Police say the shooting happened at a party at the home in a multi-family home.

Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting.

During the standoff, MSP flew a drone through the home and discovered Fields had escaped.

Authorities say he is on probation for carrying a canceled weapon and has a number of bench warrants out for his arrest.