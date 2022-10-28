Watch CBS News
Detroit shooting suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns himself in

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who escaped a barricaded situation after a fatal shooting has turned himself in, Detroit police said on Friday.

Police did not provide any further details on the arrest of 23-year-old Keyon Fields.

Authorities say Fields was wanted for a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Detroit. Police say the shooting happened at a party at the home in a multi-family home.

Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting.

During the standoff, MSP flew a drone through the home and discovered Fields had escaped.

Authorities say he is on probation for carrying a canceled weapon and has a number of bench warrants out for his arrest. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 4:20 PM

