Detroit shelter housing families forced to close over zoning issue: "It's frustrating"

A Detroit transitional housing facility is being forced to close its doors after being faced with a zoning issue.

Detroit Power Detroit Community Outreach, located at W. Chicago Road and Westbrook, recently housed Tateona Williams, a mother who police said was living in her van with her four children.

During a news conference in early February, Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and other city officials said Williams' 2-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son died of hyperthermia after the family's van was parked in the Hollywood Casino parking lot.

Williams was housed at Detroit Power Community Outreach in the days following her children's death. However, this week, the center and the people living there learned they would have to vacate the property.

"It's unfair and now this. It's frustrating," said Alexus Phillips, who has lived at the center for several years. "They don't understand this is a family, and I have nowhere else to go."

"This is truly people's lives that are being affected and it's like the city doesn't care," said Verkeydia Hall, an attorney and volunteer at Detroit Power Community Outreach.

Hall said the organization has followed the city's direction for years and believes the zoning issue is unfounded, considering the location of their transitional housing used to be a nursing home.

"There is no desire to help us to get things the way they need to be, so we have done everything that we need to do and we've submitted the application," Hall said.

However, a court order is forcing the facility to close its doors.

The center's CEO, Fred Walker, said he would not allow this to happen to the many residents in need living there.

"I will be frank. If they want to come, I am willing to stand 10 toes down with them at the door. I will go to jail for these people right here," Walker said.

Walker said there have never been issues related to the building or safety. His brother Marvin gave CBS Detroit a tour of the building to highlight the many upgrades it recently completed.

CBS Detroit contacted the city of Detroit for its response to the zoning issue and the fate of the residents.

"And so the housing department will go in - in the next 24 hours and they'll make their needs assessment and we'll start to move through the process of helping those folks transition. From that point, yes, the facility will have to shut down and we will need to go through the proper zoning protocols that are required for a shelter," said Deputy Mayor Melia Howard.

The next court date is Thursday to determine what happens next.