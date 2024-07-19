Detroit sees flight delays, border traffic jams and health system disruptions amid Microsoft-Crowdstrike outage

(CBS DETROIT) - A global Microsoft outage that has caused disruptions to airlines, banks, health systems and television networks has impacted flights at Detroit Metro Airport, caused traffic delays at the Detroit-Windsor border and affected computers at some Michigan health systems.

In a statement posted on X, Metro Airport said: "Some of the airlines that operate at DTW have reported being affected by a global technology issue. As operations return to normal, there may still be delays and cancellations. Please check your flight status with your airline."

As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, the airport reported 187 flight delays and 116 cancellations.

Corewell Health said many of its systems have been affected by the outage, and while some medical procedures might be delayed as a result, its hospitals and emergency rooms remained open.

"Many of our computers and systems are affected by the current global technology issue. Our teams are assessing the situation and working together to care for our patients," Corewell Health said in a statement. "Our hospitals and emergency rooms are open. Some procedures and appointments might be delayed."

The outage has also impacted Henry Ford Health.

"Like so many, we are experiencing some disruptions due to a global technology outage," said Dana Jay, manager of public and media relations for Henry Ford Health. "Our team continues to work diligently to restore all of our systems. We are able to continue to care for our patients."

Officials with the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget said the outage has caused disruptions to "customers' ability to access some government services, mainly through state call centers."

"The global outage caused by security vendor Crowdstrike is impacting many IT systems across the world. While the State of Michigan is not a direct customer of Crowdstrike, some state services are impacted through third parties and hosted services - primarily our public-facing call centers," the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said in a statement. "This is an emerging situation, and we are monitoring for additional impacts. We encourage state residents to continue checking official state social media accounts for updates as they become available.

Windsor Police say that the Microsoft outage has also caused traffic delays at the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

"Please note that there are currently long delays at both the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge due to the worldwide Microsoft outage. Please avoid both areas if possible," Windsor Police said in a post on X.

The University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety and Security said in a statement on X that its 911 and non-emergency phone lines were experiencing technical issues but did not state if the issues were a result of the global outage.

"Our 911 and non-emergency (734) 763-1131 phone lines are experiencing technical difficulties. For emergency situations, contact DPSS at (734) 763-3434 or text 911 from a cell phone," the university said on X.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.