Second "Peacenic" of summer hosted on Detroit's west side in effort to reduce violence

(CBS DETROIT) - The second "Peacnic" of the summer happened on Detroit's west side over the weekend.

"It's a great feeling, especially due to the fact that all the violence that usually is in the city like that, they are coming together to try to decrease the violence," said Detroit native Tamica Nixon, who spent some time with her grandkids at O'Hair Park Saturday afternoon.

These "Peacenic" events are part of the One Detroit Violence Reduction Partnership, which is a coalition of community and law enforcement partners, who work together to develop and execute strategies to reduce violent crime.

"8th and 9th precinct, these are our highest volume precincts for crime as well as population density, so it's a great opportunity to get out and show the community resources understanding that we've got to work with our community, address those root causes that will impact crime," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

White joined over 70 community organizations and other local, state, and federal law enforcement officials to provide entertainment for the kids, food, and resources, such as job training and expungement resources.