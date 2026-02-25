Detroit schools investigating possible theft of gift cards awarded for perfect attendance

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said it is investigating the possible theft of digital Visa gift cards intended for high school students who earned them as attendance rewards.

A notice to high school students who may have earned those rewards, and their families, was issued Tuesday. The letter says:

"Please be advised that we have received reports of possible theft of attendance gift cards involving students. DPSCD Police are actively investigating these cases. Students and families should be aware that theft or fraudulent reporting of theft could result in criminal charges and legal consequences under state or federal law, in addition to violations of the District's Code of Conduct. "Before investigations continue to proceed, students who may have submitted a fraudulent claim will have an opportunity to retract their claim to avoid potential criminal proceedings. Code of Conduct consequences may still apply. "A member of the Perfect Attendance Program will contact all students who have reported misuse. Your child may also address a previous claim with the school's Perfect Attendance Liaison. "Thank you for your partnership in maintaining integrity and accountability across our District."

The Perfect Attendance Pays initiative was introduced in January 2025 and continued for early 2026, with students having the opportunity to earn up to $1,000 worth of gift cards by being present in every class, every day, during the designated weeks of a given school year.

The targeted dates are within the January to March range, when the district said, "student attendance suffers the most and when teaching and learning is most critical."