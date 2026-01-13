Activists urge Detroit City Council to adopt sanctuary city policies, protest Trump's visit

Protesters on Tuesday had a lot to say to President Trump during his planned visit to Michigan.

Members of the Detroit Community Action Committee began their day at the Detroit City Council meeting, urging the council to adopt sanctuary city policies. Communities that are deemed sanctuary cities would implement policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"We don't want ICE in our cities, we don't want ICE coming in here detaining our neighbors, tearing our families apart," said Rue Rodriguez, a member of the Detroit Community Action Committee.

Rodriguez said last week's shooting in Minneapolis that killed 37-year-old Renee Good shows the harm ICE is doing.

"They're not here to keep our neighborhoods safe or protect the American people," Rodriguez said.

Organizers said they're hopeful the city council will consider and implement policies that would prevent the city from cooperating with ICE. The group gathered with hundreds of other protestors down the block from the Motor City Casino, where Mr. Trump spoke to the Detroit Economic Club.

"We're on the wrong path," said Maximus Fowler, who attended Tuesday's protest. Fowler said seeing all the other protestors was inspiring.

But in the crowd was another group calling on Mr. Trump for help. The group called on the president to intervene in the ongoing and violent crackdown of Iranian protesters.

"We are here today in solidarity with the people of Iran," said Elika Ridelman.

Both groups on Tuesday said they hope the president will hear their message.