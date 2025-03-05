Detroit RenCen redevelopment plans confirmed; city council rejects historic designation

Detroit City Council has rejected a suggestion to pursue National Register of Historic Places designation for the Detroit Renaissance Center complex.

The complex, often referred to as RenCen, is currently the world headquarters for General Motors. The automotive company recently made plans to move its offices to the former J.L. Hudson Department store site in downtown Detroit; leaving the RenCen's future open.

Under the plan, two of the five Renaissance Center towers will be demolished as part of a large-scale redevelopment that includes office space and residential unit plans.

That direction was confirmed when Detroit City Council voted Tuesday against a resolution seeking a historic designation study.

"Designating the Renaissance Center as historic office buildings would have killed any realistic hope of redevelopment and pretty much guaranteed Detroit would have five empty towers sitting on the riverfront for the next 30-40 years," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

"Thanks to Detroit City Council's strong stance today, the Mayor's Office and Council can now move forward to explore all alternatives and develop the best solution for our city's future."

The office complex that became a recognizable multi-tower landmark for the city opened in 1976. Preservation Detroit recently pleaded for "adaptive re-use," suggesting that all five towers be designated as a local historic district.

In response to Preservation Detroit's statement, and ahead of the council meeting, a city spokesperson said, "We support the plan to save most of the Ren Cen through demolition of two towers and preservation of the rest, as that is the only viable plan to keep any of it. The only other realistic options are either full demolition, or for the five towers to remain vacant indefinitely as a new international symbol of blight in Detroit."

In the meantime, a nearby office complex known as 600 Renaissance Center is scheduled for auction starting March 17.