Detroit releases five-year plan to combat homelessness

(CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit announced its five-year plan to reduce homelessness and create housing options.

The city developed eight action areas, including improving shelter facilities, increasing shelter staff, expanding affordable housing, and reducing youth and veteran homelessness.

The plan, which was developed over a year, was created through a partnership with the city's Housing and Revitalization Department, the Homeless Action Network of Detroit and the Detroit Continuum of Care.

"No Detroiter should go to sleep at night without a roof over their head and a safe, quality place to call home," said Julie Schneider, director of the Housing and Revitalization Department. "With this plan, we commit to collaborating with our partners to improve programs so that residents who enter the homelessness system find services that respect their dignity, quickly connect them to housing stability, and put them on a path to fulfill their household goals."

Officials say more than 6,200 people experienced homelessness in Detroit in 2022, with residents spending on average four months in a shelter. Additionally, 21% of households return to homelessness after living in permanent housing.

The city says it generated the plan with input from residents who experienced homelessness and service providers.

"This comprehensive strategy not only highlights our commitment to ending homelessness but also ensures that we are providing sustainable, dignified solutions for our most vulnerable residents. This plan paves the way for a future where everyone in Detroit has a safe and stable place to call home," said Candace Morgan, chair of the Detroit Continuum of Care board.