Cam Talbot stops 28 shots as Detroit Red Wings beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0

Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Saturday night.

Marco Kasper redirected J.T. Compher's shot at 9:55 of the second period, and Michael Rasmussen scored an empty-netter in the final minute to clinch Detroit's victory.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning, who were shut out for the first time this season and have lost three of four since beating the Red Wings 5-1 on Jan. 18.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his second consecutive game due to an upper body injury.

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov saw his point streak end at 11 games. He had six goals and 13 assists during that span.

Red Wings: Kasper, a rookie selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft, was moved to the first line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond shortly after Todd McLellan was named head coach late last month. He's benefited from the promotion, scoring five goals in the last nine games.

Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson blocked four shots in the final 1:35 after Vasilevskiy was pulled for an extra skater.

The Lightning were blanked for the first time since Nov. 14, 2023, when they lost 5-0 to St. Louis.

The Red Wings host Los Angeles on Monday.