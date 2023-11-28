Detroit Red Wings take win streak into matchup with the New York Rangers

Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the New York Rangers.

New York is 15-4-1 overall and 6-2-0 in home games. The Rangers are 5-- in one-goal games.

Detroit has an 11-6-3 record overall and a 4-3-1 record in road games. The Red Wings have committed 94 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS

Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 18 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has scored eight goals with 13 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES

Rangers: Adam Fox: out (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (illness), Matt Luff: out (upper body).