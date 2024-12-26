Detroit Red Wings fire head coach Derek Lalonde, names Todd McLellan as new coach

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings announced it has relieved head coach Derek Lalonde and associate coach Bob Bougher of their duties after the team lost three straight games in the last week.

The team named former Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan to lead the Red Wings.

Lalonde was named the Red Wings coach in 2022, succeeding Jeff Blashill.

McLellan, who signed a multi-year contract, will be the franchise's 29th coach. The team also hired Tren Yawney as the assistant coach.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 15: Head coach Todd McLellan of the Los Angeles Kings is seen on the bench during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on January 15, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

McLellan rejoined the NHL, recently coaching for the Los Angeles Kings from 2019 until he was let go in February 2024. He also coached for the San Jose Sharks for seven years and the Edmonton Oilers for five years.

He also spent three seasons (2005-2008) with the Red Wings as an assistant coach.

Yawney spent five seasons as the Kings' assistant coach under McLellan and as the assistant coach of the Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Sharks, and Chicago Blackhawks. Additionally, he worked as associate head coach of the AHL's Norfolk Admirals (2000-2005 and 2012-2014) and the Syracuse Crunch during the 2011-2012 season.

The announcement comes one day before the team's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are second to last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with a 13-17-4 record.