Detroit Red Wings drop road contest to Carolina Hurricanes 5-2

The Detroit Red Wings were beaten by the Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and two assists to lead the Hurricanes to their fifth straight win.

Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Sebastian Aho and Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, who have used a 12-game point streak (10-0-2) to surge to the top of the Eastern Conference with 82 points.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves to improve to 14-1-2 in his career against the Red Wings.

Simon Edvinsson and Patrick Kane scored and Cam Talbot stopped 31 shots for the Red Wings, who lost for the fifth time in seven games (2-4-1).

The Hurricanes built a 3-0 lead to continue their recent hot play at home. They lost their first two home games in January but have gone 10-0-1 at home since a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Jan. 3.

Gostisbehere scored at 2:18 in the third period to give the Hurricanes some breathing room after Detroit cut the margin to 3-2 at the end of the second period.

Blake, with assists from Gostisbehere and Hall, extended the Hurricanes' margin to 5-2 with a goal at 5:30 in the third.

Edvinsson scored from the left circle with 1:35 left in the second period to get Detroit on the scoreboard. Kane scored 47 seconds later to cut the deficit to 3-2 heading into the third period.

In the first period, Hall scored on a breakaway at 14:05 and Gostisbehere set up Aho's power-play goal with eight seconds left to make it 2-0. Aho, who helped Finland win bronze at the Olympics, has seven points in the past six games. Robinson scored 2:52 into the second period to push the lead to 3-0.

Up next

Red Wings: Visit Nashville on Monday night.

Hurricanes: Start a four-game road trip at Seattle on Monday night.