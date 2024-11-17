Detroit Red Wings rolled by Los Angeles Kings 4-1

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Dylan Larkin scored the only goal for the Detroit Red Wings in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Mikey Anderson and Tanner Jeannot scored 22 seconds apart in the first period for the Kings, followed up by two goals from Adrian Kempe in the third.

Anderson got his third goal of the season with 1:55 left in the first, and Jeannot followed it up by scoring in his return from a three-game suspension for an illegal check to Canucks forward Brock Boeser on Nov. 7.

Kempe had two goals for the second straight game, including an empty-netter, David Rittich made 17 saves, and the Kings avoided their first three-game regulation losing streak of the season.

Dylan Larkin broke up the shutout bid with 1:27 remaining, Cam Talbot made 37 saves, and the Red Wings lost for the fourth time in five games.

Detroit followed its highest-scoring loss of the season, a 6-4 defeat at Anaheim on Friday, by being held to one goal or less for the fifth time this season.

Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson lost his balance while misplaying the puck in the offensive zone, setting up an easy three-on-one break the other way that Jeannot finished for the 2-0 lead.

Kings forward Trevor Moore extended his point streak to eight games with the secondary assist on the first goal. He has two goals and eight assists during the longest point streak of his seven-year career.

The Red Wings wrap up their three-game California swing at San Jose on Monday night.