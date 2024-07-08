Detroit rapper Skilla Baby returns home for meet and greet following new career milestone

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's own Skilla Baby rocked the house at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre over the weekend, but not before reconnecting with his hometown in the heart of his community.

That's where we learned how he always carries this city with him, even during a milestone year on the road.

Fans say he's different.

"Just showing the community, 'I'm out here doing my thing, but I'm also doing it for y'all,'" said Skilla Baby fan Felicia Allen.

"Keep doing the right thing. I'm proud of you man, we love you man," Marquan Willams said.

Fans couldn't wait to get their one-on-one moment with Skilla.

"I got here around noon," Allend said. "I was just excited to meet and greet with him. Kick it with him. He's down to earth. He's cool. This is my fourth or fifth time coming out to his events."

"I've been trying to bake him a cake since November of last year. I've been blowing him up, so now I just need to meet him and tell him what I'm trying to do," baker and fan Ashya Rice said.

After meeting Skilla Baby, she said she got the green light to make him a cake while he's in town.

"It's all about love. He's hugging everybody, showing love and this and that. He's about love, and I follow that—I learn from that," recording artist and Skilla Baby supporter Tony Fre$h said.

"When I saw him in real life he was literally just vibing, just chilling. He was very humble and for that, I got nothing but respect so I have to come out and support in the city," said Skilla Baby fan and content creator "The Relatable Auntie."

Other Detroit artists say he's an inspiration.

"Like this one, he's only five and he's dropping his first song in two weeks because he loves Skilla Baby," said King 27 about Skilla's influence on young artist Big Baby Draco.

"Keep doing what you're doing man. I hope to see you at the top one day, you feel me?" Mclaren Huzzle said.

"Keep showing out, we appreciate you giving back to the city. This means a lot," rapper Pussycat Sosa said.

At his heart, Skilla says he's still a kid from Detroit.

"Detroit made me me," Skilla Baby said. "Like, everything about Detroit, I try to represent so Detroit is Detroit. It's my favorite place to be and I don't want to be nowhere else."

His music earned him a spot in the exclusive XXL Freshmen Class of 2024, a list other notable Detroit rappers like Big Sean, Danny Brown and Dej Loaf made before launching their careers to new heights.

"I envisioned doing it, but I never just imagined doing it. It's a blessing. Everybody can't make it," Skilla Baby said.

Chris Brown, GloRilla and Rob 49 are a few of the big names he's collaborated with just this year, and he always makes time for those who helped him get this far.

"Detroit vs. everybody, that's what I stand for. I'm doing anything to build up my community and my people. They love me, I love them, and we're all here together," the rapper said.

Who's being seen in the community? Who's really taking the time out to talk to these kids and give back to these kids? Skilla Baby not raps those lyrics, but he lives them too.