Detroit rapper offers reward as search for suspect accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman continues

(CBS DETROIT) - A prominent Detroit rapper is offering a $5,000 reward as the search for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting an 80 year-old woman continues.

The attack allegedly took place around 9 p.m. on Sunday at a home on the 12000 block of Memorial Street in Detroit, just north of I-96.

According to police, a man walked into the home through an unlocked back door, demanded money, but the elderly woman told him they didn't have any cash and started to push him out the door. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled her outside and raped her.

Detroit rapper Trick Trick, author of the song "Welcome to Detroit" and several other hits, took to social media to announce that's he's offering a $5,000 reward for the apprehension of the suspect.

Detroit Police are continuing to search for the suspect and are reviewing Ring camera footage from several homes in the area to help develop a description of the accused.

If you know anything about the attack, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or 1-800-773-2587.