80-year-old woman raped in NW Detroit, police seek tips

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating the rape of an 80-year-old woman outside her home.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on the 12000 block of Memorial Street, north of I-96.

According to police, a man walked in through an unlocked back door, screaming he wanted money, but the elderly woman told him they didn't have any cash and started to push him out the door.

That's when the suspect pulled her outside and raped her.

The suspect didn't steal anything, and there isn't any indication he was armed at the time.

Police say the victim's husband was home but couldn't do much because he's disabled.

"It's traumatic, not only for the officers who are investigating it but for society as a whole. It's traumatic for the neighbors, obviously, who live in that area. One thing that can be learned from this incident is that we just need all need to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings and keep our doors and windows locked and just be very, very careful," Captain Rebecca McKay of the Detroit Police Department said.

Many homes in the neighborhood have Ring doorbells, which may help police develop a description of the suspect. Detectives went door-to-door Monday asking for that footage.

If you know anything about this attack last night, call the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or 1-800-773-2587.