Detroit ranks as third least safe city for US drivers, study says

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has ranked as the third least safe city to drive in, according to a U.S. News & World Report study.

The study used data from the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine which cities are the safest and riskiest.

According to U.S. News & World Report, they researched data on fatal auto accidents per capita in each city from 2016 to 2020 to rank each city.

In addition, it looked at the following data:

The number of people per capita that are involved in fatal crashes in each of those cities during the same time

The average fatality rate per miles traveled in each state from 2019 to 2021

The number of DUI arrests per capita in each state from 2017 to 2019

The rate of auto thefts from 2019 through 2021

Here's a list of the top ten riskiest cities for driving, according to the study:

1. Memphis, Tenn. 2. Albuquerque, N.M. 3. Detroit 4. Louisville, Ken. 5. Tucson, Ariz. 6. Phoenix 7. Jacksonville, Fla. 8. Mesa, Ariz. 9. Dallas 10. Atlanta

To learn more details and how other cities are ranked, visit here.