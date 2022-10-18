Detroit ranked 9th "rattiest" city in US

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is being recognized for rodent run-ins once again.

Pest control company Orkin released its "Top 50 Rattiest Cities List," and despite dropping one slot since last year, Detroit is ranked ninth.

This announcement comes shortly after the city made headlines when Detroit-based Lafayette Coney shut down over a rat infestation. It has since reopened.

Orkin, ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. The ranking includes both home and commercial treatments.

According to Orkin, the top 10 rattiest cities, starting from the top, are Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit and Denver.

Detroit isn't the only city in Michigan listed in the top 50. Grand Rapids and Flint rank No. 31 and 40 respectively.

Every fall, Orkin said 21 million homes in the United States are invaded by mice and other rodents. These pests typically enter homes between October and February looking for shelter from the cold, water and food.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

In addition to health concerns, Orkin said rats and rodents can cause severe structural damage with their strong jaws and burrowing skills. These pests are known for chewing items including electrical wires, water pipes and gas lines.

They said there are a few signs to watch for when looking for rodents: droppings, gnaw marks, nests, strange noises and rub marks along walls caused by grease from rats as they follow a trail throughout the home from food to their nest.

To help prevent rodent infestations, Orkin recommends storing food in sealed glass or metal containers, decluttering your home, maintaining your landscaping, and sealing holes and cracks around your home that could be entry spots for pests.