Lafayette Coney Island to reopen after clearing inspection

(CBS DETROIT) - Lafayette Coney Island plans to reopen Saturday morning at 8 a.m. after clearing Detroit Health Department inspections.

The popular downtown Detroit restaurant has been closed since early September after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings.

Employees have been cleaning the restaurant since then, waiting for the city to allow them to reopen.

Denise Fair Razo, Detroit's chief public health officer, says the restaurant passed the latest inspections and can open as early as Saturday morning.

Razo says the health department will reinspect the building in a couple of weeks to make sure employees are serving customers food in a safe and clean environment.