Demonstrators in Detroit call for end to Russia-Ukraine war at rally

Monday will mark three years since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, and demonstrators in Detroit are calling for it to end.

Hundreds of people in support of Ukraine gathered for a rally at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Sunday.

Many people carried a Ukrainian flag and wore blue and gold.

Other demonstrators held signs criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's government for their ongoing aggression in Ukrainian territory that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Rally attendees say it's important to continue to defend Ukraine.

"It's a reminder that this war is now going on for three years," said Ukrainian supporter Michael Sawicky. "I wore my American flag today to show support as an American and to make a point that, as Americans, we need to support Ukraine because they've set the example for us through their determination [and] their defense of their country."

Many supporters Sunday also criticized President Trump after he seemed to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.