Detroit nonprofit makes prom possible for local teens

Prom night is a rite of passage, but for some Detroit students, the cost of that milestone can be too much to manage.

From tickets to tuxedos, the expenses add up quickly. That's where The Prom Promise comes in.

Founded by Detroiter Mackenzie Thompson, the nonprofit is making sure cost isn't the reason a teen misses out. The Prom Promise provides everything from gowns to hair and makeup at no cost to students.

"I always wanted to come back and give back to the community who shaped and raised me," Thompson said. "I want our recipients to feel seen and appreciated and valued and celebrated."

For students like Marie Winstor-Turner, the experience has been unforgettable.

"It's just amazing. Like, I love it," she said.

Some students even received beauty services for the first time ever, thanks to a network of local volunteers who donated their time and talent. One of those volunteers is Cheryl D. Kitchen, owner of CDK Kreative Kreations on the Avenue of Fashion.

This year, she's designing a one-of-a-kind gown for one lucky prom-goer. The dress would typically cost more than $1,000, but through The Prom Promise, it's being gifted.

"It feels so good to be able to make a difference," Kitchen said. "Prom is really huge for us. Everything we do is glitz and glam."

Thanks to the organization, five girls are attending prom this year. And for Thompson, that's just the beginning.

"I love just our culture, our community," she said. "I've seen so many people pour into The Prom Promise and just want to be a part of something like this."

A local effort that's building confidence while making Detroit and Detroiters proud.

To learn more, visit The Prom Promise's website.