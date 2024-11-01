Proposed amendment would allow Detroiters to have ducks, chickens, bees

Detroit reviews amendment that would allow residents to keep chickens, ducks, bees

Detroit reviews amendment that would allow residents to keep chickens, ducks, bees

Detroit reviews amendment that would allow residents to keep chickens, ducks, bees

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit may soon have ducks, chickens, and bee hives if a proposed amendment to city codes passes through the city council.

The amendment would change city husbandry and beekeeping laws to allow residents to keep up to eight ducks, chickens, and four beehives on their property.

Residents who potentially participate in this new rule would have to keep the animals in an enclosure in the back of their property. The enclosures would also be required to provide shelter, protect the animals from predators, and provide fresh water.

"I don't know think this would be the right environment for it at this moment in time," said Luke Hakim. "Why would you put chickens and farmlands when we have outskirts?"

According to Keep Growing Detroit, the city already has over 2,200 farms. Supporters of the amendment believe updating the ordinance will help alleviate food insecurity.

But council member Mary Waters wonders where these birds and bees will go to gallivant.

"The chicken crosses the street, maybe it gets hit by a car," Waters told CBS News Detroit. "Listen, the place is too compact to properly raise those."

Before it can be adopted, the amendment still needs to pass a fiscal analysis and a majority vote in full council.

"There's some people who already made it up in their mind that this is a way to get their own food or eggs," Waters said. "Which may be true, but I'm going to need them to have some open space."