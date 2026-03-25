City of Detroit prepares to install over 300 "speed hump" devices on neighborhood streets

The City of Detroit is planning to install over 300 "speed hump" devices on residential streets during 2026.

The locations selected for this year are based on requests from residents who live along those residential street blocks. Detroiters who don't want the speed humps installed along their streets have until April 24 to file an opt-out request.

Speed humps are raised areas of asphalt or rubber, placed into the traffic lanes, to encourage motorists to slow down as they drive through the uneven travel route.

"Speed humps have been one tool that we have utilized to effectively address the problem of speeding and reckless driving and the installation of 312 more will further reduce the problem and provide safer streets on these residential blocks," said Ron Brundidge, Detroit Department of Public Works director. "This program came about because we listened to the concerns of our residents and developed a solution the community has wholeheartedly embraced."

The City of Detroit has installed over 11,000 speed humps on residential streets during the past 10 years. Typical locations include streets that are adjacent to schools and parks, those known to be used as shortcuts by through traffic, and those with a track record of speeding and vehicle crashes.

Some of the locations approved for this year were on the list for 2025, but were delayed because of construction or resurfacing work. They will be among the first locations to receive the devices this year.

The above video originally aired on April 18, 2025.