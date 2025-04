City of Detroit to install 65 new speed humps in neighborhoods The city of Detroit is working to install 65 more speed humps in neighborhoods in an ongoing effort to make the streets safer for families. City officials on Thursday released the list of streets selected for the 2025 program. Since 2016, the city has installed more than 10,000 speed humps. Residents who do not want a speed hump on their street can request to opt-out of the program by May 16.