Detroit police want help searching for missing 14-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who did not return home after school was dismissed on Thursday.

Police say Precious Edwards was last seen at about 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, after she did not return to her home in the 18900 block of Schoenherr St.

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

In addition, a family member told police that Edwards has a cognitive disability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.