Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police want help searching for missing 14-year-old girl

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast November 3, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast November 3, 2023 (Today) 02:21

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who did not return home after school was dismissed on Thursday. 

Police say Precious Edwards was last seen at about 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, after she did not return to her home in the 18900 block of Schoenherr St. 

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

In addition, a family member told police that Edwards has a cognitive disability. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 9:17 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.