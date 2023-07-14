Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

McKenzie Davis Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing after leaving her home.

Police say at about 8:38 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, McKenzie Davis left her home in the 19000 block of Votrobeck Drive and did not return. Davis' mother told police she went to check on the 13-year-old and discovered she was not there.

In addition, police say Davis may be in the area of 19000 Votrobeck Drive.

She was last seen walking toward Seven Mile Road wearing a pink shirt with her hair in a bun.

Police describe her as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 103 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.