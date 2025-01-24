Detroit Police seeking tips in June 2024 drive-by shooting

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a fatal shooting last summer on Outer Drive.

The case involved an incident about 2 p.m. June 24, 2024, in the area of East Outer Drive and Mount Elliott. Two women were in a vehicle driving westbound on East Outer Drive from Van Dyke Street. As they approached Mount Elliott, a man pulled alongside their vehicle in a black pickup truck and fired several shots.

A 24-year-old woman in the vehicle was fatally wounded. The other woman with her, age 31, was released after treatment at a local hospital for her injuries.

Detroit Police have identified the person of interest as Douglas Anthony Kendricks Jr., age 23.

Douglas Anthony Kendricks Jr., in photo provided by law enforcement. Detroit Police Department

Anyone who recognizes Kendricks or has information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.