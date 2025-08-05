Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police seeking tips on larcenies from vehicles

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan primary election; arrest made in indecent exposure incident; other top stories
Michigan primary election; arrest made in indecent exposure incident; other top stories 04:00

The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public to assist in the investigation of larcenies from vehicles. 

One of the incidents happened about 2:13 p.m. July 16 in the 100 block of Fisher Freeway, when someone or multiple people forced entry into a black 2023 Dodge Ram. The infotainment system was stolen from the pickup. 

Another incident happened about 2:36 p.m. July 20 at a parking garage in the 2900 block of Grand River Avenue, when someone or multiple people entered a white 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, and stole a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. 

If anyone has information on the suspects, their vehicle shown in a security image or other details, Detroit police ask that you contact the department's Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or send a tip at DetroitRewards.tv. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue