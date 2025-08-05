Detroit police seeking tips on larcenies from vehicles
The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public to assist in the investigation of larcenies from vehicles.
One of the incidents happened about 2:13 p.m. July 16 in the 100 block of Fisher Freeway, when someone or multiple people forced entry into a black 2023 Dodge Ram. The infotainment system was stolen from the pickup.
Another incident happened about 2:36 p.m. July 20 at a parking garage in the 2900 block of Grand River Avenue, when someone or multiple people entered a white 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, and stole a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
If anyone has information on the suspects, their vehicle shown in a security image or other details, Detroit police ask that you contact the department's Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or send a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.