Detroit police release sketch of suspect in alleged sexual assault

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault over the weekend.

At around 7 a.m. on Feb. 8, police responded to the area of Greenfield and Grove streets after a woman reported she had been attacked and sexually assaulted by a man who was she later able to escape from.

Detroit Police Department

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, and is approximately six-foot to 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a medium build, a thick mustache and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing all black, including a black skullcap.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call DPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroitrewards.tv