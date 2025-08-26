Detroit police seeking tips on assault along Michigan Avenue

Watch CBS News
By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public about an assault that took place Saturday. 

Two men, ages 31 and 27, were assaulted by two other men after a verbal altercation in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue. One of the victims remains at a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos provided by the department, or has other information about the incident, contact Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or via DetroitRewards.tv

