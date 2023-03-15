Detroit police seek tips after shots fired at officers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public after shots were fired at Detroit officers.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the 8900 block of W. McNichols.

Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop when a red Nissan Rouge drove by, and they noticed a firearm in the male driver's left hand.

The vehicle then turned north onto Kentucky from W. McNichols, and the suspect fired shots at the officers.

No one was injured during this incident.

The officers showed incredible courage and great restraint," said Chief James E. White. "This is another example of how Detroit Police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the community."

According to the police department, the vehicle had the improper plate: #ESP-0700.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.