Detroit police seek suspect who pointed gun at 2 women, girl at gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a felonious assault on the city's west side.

Suspect wanted in connection to a felonious assault in the 10000 block of Fenkell. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at a gas station in the 10000 block of Fenkell.

Police say the suspect approached three individuals, a 39-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, and spoke to one of them while inside the gas station.

After exchanging words, the suspect was upset, walked out of the gas station store and retrieved a weapon from his vehicle. He then walked back into the gas station store and pointed the weapon at the three victims before leaving and driving away in his vehicle.

Police say the suspect was driving an older model Chevy Impala. No one was injured during this incident.

According to the police department, the suspect is a male, 26-32 years old, with shoulder-length locks and was wearing a black "BMW" bubble coat, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, vehicle or has information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.