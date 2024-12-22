Detroit police seeking man in connection with fatal shooting on city's west side

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the city's west side Thursday evening.

Authorities say the shooting took place around 5:40 p.m. on the 10000 block of Greenfield Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The man police are looking for was last seen wearing a a dark-colored hat, glasses, a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Detroit Police Department

He left the scene in a white Chevy Trax and was traveling northbound on Greenfield Road, according to police.

Detroit Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587 or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.