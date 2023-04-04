Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek help in locating 12-year-old boy

Elijah Stokley Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 12-year-old Elijah Stokley.

Elijah was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Monday in the 21700 block of Curtis. Police say he left his home with permission and failed to return.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black and gray polka dot jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.

